The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Northern Rangers striker Moana Chamberlin claims season awards

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 16 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Rangers striker Moana Chamberlin doubled up at the Northern Championship end-of-season awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.