Northern Rangers striker Moana Chamberlin doubled up at the Northern Championship end-of-season awards.
Scoring 47 goals in 21 games as Rangers finished runners-up earned the club stalwart both the golden boot and the best and fairest awards.
Fergus Luttmer was awarded coach of the year after guiding Burnie United to the championship.
The men's competition was dominated by champions Somerset who claimed the best and fairest and golden boot through Beau Blizzard and coach of the year for Nick Phillips.
A tally of 21 goals earned Rhys Kinslow the golden boot award in NC1 while Launceston's Nathan Hill was awarded referee of the year.
Launceston City ensured Northern involvement in the statewide play-off finals with a 2-1 win against Clarence in the NPL Under-21s.
Having finished the season in third, Alex Gaetani's men came from an early Finley Palmer goal down at KGV to equalise through Solomon Clarke before Diesel Murfet scored what proved to be the winner midway through the first half.
City will face champions South Hobart in the final at Valley Road, Devonport, next week after South defeated the fourth-placed Strikers 3-2.
The NPL Tasmania showdown will be between the sides that finished as the top two after champions Devonport beat fourth-placed Kingborough 2-1 and South Hobart won 2-0 against Glenorchy.
Strikers will be represented in both senior finals after the women saw off Launceston United 5-2.
It was the first time that third-placed United had scored against the league runners-up in their fifth meeting, but Strikers were still too strong.
League and cup champions South Hobart suffered their first loss of the campaign, albeit on penalties (4-2) after fourth-placed Clarence had held them to a 1-1 draw.
In the Northern Championship senior comps, both Launceston teams progressed into finals after a double-header against Ulverstone at Riverside's Windsor Park.
Northern Rangers men won through but it took a penalty shootout of Oppenheimer duration to do so.
Locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes and 2-2 after the standard shootout the sides needed a total of 20 spot-kicks before Rangers keeper Zac Chugg watched Luke Smith's penalty come back off the post to secure a 6-5 victory. Pat Lanau-Atkinson and Cedric Cox-Haines scored in normal time before Chugg and his opposite number Will Brandsema starred between the sticks.
Rangers coach Peter Savill said he had never been a fan of penalties but admitted some method was needed to decide the winner.
"I thought 1-1 was a fair result," he said. "Our performance was not bad. Conditions were not great with the wind. We're not Barcelona so you've got to go long and against the wind it's difficult to get out of your half."
Rangers will play Somerset in the final after Devonport pulled out.
Riverside beat Ulverstone 2-1 to progress to a final against champions Burnie.
Charley Read gave Olympic an early lead and, after Susannah Blackwood-Beattie equalised with an excellent free-kick, Milly Wing rifled home the winner from long range.
Milly Mcmillan missed a late penalty for the Robins.
In the NC1, goals from Lochlan Cameron (two), Chris Budgeon, William Egan and Mason Asemota earned Launceston United a 5-1 win over Devonport.
Riverside's withdrawal means United will play champions Northern Rangers in the final.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.