From cafe owners to impromptu party planners, the family behind the Green Bean Cafe continue to help give back to those doing it tough.
It started with a Facebook post, where owner Paul Giddins asked if anybody in Launceston could spare any gifts suitable for a girl turning six-years-old.
The response was far beyond his expectations.
"I only did it on the off chance that we'd get a couple of second-hand presents," Mr Giddins said.
"I was totally surprised.
"Launnie came though again. They're an amazing bunch."
Mr Giddins said he only found out about the girl's birthday days before the regularly-scheduled community dinner on September 15, and he and his family decided to hold a surprise party.
His daughter, Charlie Giddins, said it was "absolutely amazing" to see party attendees' faces light up.
She said there were enough presents to share with the other children at the dinner and everyone in attendance received a goodie bag.
"What made me happy is every kid went home with a smile, and every kid went home with something," Ms Giddins said.
"No one got left out.
"I'm excited to do it again, it was absolutely amazing seeing the looks on their faces and I had so much fun planning it all out."
As well as the donated gifts, local businesses pitched in including The Cheesecake Shop, which gave a unicorn cake.
Mr Giddins said the family were currently living in a caravan after losing their home in a fire, and it would be a four year wait for social housing.
He said although he hadn't planned to hold another kid's birthday party at his age, he was glad to host the event as it meant bringing a little joy into a life that was "bloody hard enough as it is".
"They've got nothing," Mr Giddins said.
"She's one of those little girls who, no matter how bad things are, she comes in and she's so cheerful.
"Now, at least she's got some toys to play with ... as Charlie said, to see the looks on their faces made it all worthwhile."
Ms Giddins said there were plans to hold other birthday parties for the other children who attend the community dinners, with the next one on October 11.
"They were all hinting at when their birthdays are," she said.
"They said how cool this one was, and one even said 'oh I like dinosaurs'.
"I can't wait to do it again."
