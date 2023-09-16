Queen Victoria Museum is putting a spotlight on an ecosystem under threat - and one extremely close to home.
The museum's latest exhibition in Inveresk, 'Wetlands', shares research on the vital role of Launceston's kanamaluka/Tamar biosphere and how anyone can protect it.
The exhibition - which opened to the public Saturday, September 16 - offers a "fascinating insight into the biodiversity of the estuary" which stretches roughly 70 kilometres from Low Head to Launceston.
QVMAG exhibition curator Gary Morgan said the key message behind this exhibition is that everyone can be involved in the important role of protecting wetlands.
"Wetlands act like nature's kidneys, filtering sediments, nutrients and pollutants from the water, help protect the shoreline from floods and take up and store CO2, offsetting human emissions and helping to fight climate change," Mr Morgan said.
"In fact, wetlands capture, or 'sequester', carbon 30-50 times faster than forests."
Facts about wetlands abound in the exhibition, including those about kanamaluka's strong tidal influence and amazing tidal ranges which bring in sea water and sediment from the ocean to eventually form the mudflats of the wetlands.
Mr Morgan said Launceston has always been a place of wetlands, but through the city's growth significant areas of wetlands have been lost and transformed - a common story: Humans have removed more than 87 per cent of the world's wetlands in the last 300 years.
"The aim of the exhibition is to enhance people's awareness of the complexity, richness, productivity, values and beauty of wetlands. And especially, those wetlands that are here on our doorstep, along the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary," he said.
And aside from its environmental importance, kanamaluka has extreme cultural significance for Tasmanian Aboriginals, which the exhibition also highlights.
"This exhibition is focused on sharing the many stories of the kanamaluka," QVMAG's creative arts and cultural services general manager, Shane Fitzgerald, said.
"The site of Launceston and the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary have been a place of wetlands for many thousands of years.
"Those wetlands nurtured and were respected by the Aboriginal people who utilised the wetlands for food, materials for shelters, canoes and tools, and for cultural gatherings."
Mr Fitzgerald said that, although transforming areas of the wetlands was necessary to establish a society of agriculture, industry and contemporary urban living, everyone should be "aware of the values of the remaining wetlands".
"This exhibition has been designed to bring this message to the forefront," he said.
Wetlands is overflowing with interactivity and educational experiences and is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk from 16 September to March 31, 2024, with free entry.
