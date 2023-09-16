The international sporting community has rallied behind Ariarne Titmus after Tasmania's dual Olympic champion revealed a major health scare.
The Launceston-born, Brisbane-based swimmers announced on social media she had undergone surgery to remove two four-centimetre-long benign tumours, called dermoids, detected on her right ovary on an MRI scan for a hip injury.
Titmus told her 154,000 Instagram followers it had been "a scary time" getting rid of the "little gremlins".
"I'm feeling well and relieved they are out," she said next to a picture of her in hospital.
"Time to rest up and recover for a couple of weeks before we go again."
The 23-year-old six-time world champion freestyler said her biggest concern was losing the ability to have children.
"Sometimes as an athlete you think you're immune to real health problems. We're too busy keeping our body in check to perform and push ourselves day-in, day-out.
"Anyone that knows me, they'd know I'd give up anything in the world to be a mother, it's my biggest dream, so this was a scary time for me.
"I was petrified of potentially losing the ovary or there being implications that could affect me and my desire to have children one day.
"In the past month I've learned more about my body and what it is capable of. I've learned that being fit and healthy doesn't mean you're immune to these things. I feel blessed that I found these tumours before they got even bigger and started to have real implications on my health."
The post prompted an outpouring of support, particularly from past and present Australian Dolphins teammates including Shayna Jack, Abbey Harkin, Bronte Barratt, Libby Trickett and Cate Campbell.
"Sending lots of love, beyond proud of you for being so open and honest. Such an incredible role model," said Lani Pallister:
Brianna Throssell added: "Rest up, can't wait to see you back at the pool when the time is right."
Giaan Rooney said she was "so glad the results are positive and knowing you this is just a blip on the radar" while fellow TV presenter Joh Griggs added: "I'm also so grateful for you sharing your experience.... your fears and worries... your vulnerability, as you will no doubt help so many others. I'm wishing you a speedy and full recovery for many more reasons than just what you are able to accomplish in a pool."
Even international rivals like Summer McIntosh - the Canadian whose 400m world record Titmus claimed in July - joined the chorus along with Winter Olympic freestyle skiing champion Lydia Lassila.
Just last week, Titmus - a two-time Tasmanian Athlete of the Year - was pictured on Instagram with her sister, Mia, and parents, Steve and Robyn, attending the Brisbane Lions' AFL final at the Gabba.
