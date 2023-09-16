Tighter rules around hiring general managers and more consistent management of code of conduct complaints are on the cards for Tasmanian councils.
The state government has hailed progress in its local government reform agenda after a bill on disciplinary measures passed parliament, and another on hiring policies was tabled.
This first bill sets a minimum standard for councillor codes of conduct, and local governments are no longer required to individually adapt and review the documents.
Instead, the code of conduct provided by the minister automatically applies to all Tasmanian councillors.
Councils are also required to formally adopt dispute resolution policies, and general managers have 14 days to respond to complaints.
Local Government Minister Nic Street said the amendments to legislation proposed in the second bill would improve community confidence in councils.
"Our government is pushing on with our ambitious local government reform agenda having tabled the Local Government (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2023 in Parliament," Mr Street said.
"This second bill delivers upon reform commitments which arose due to important reports from the Integrity Commission and the Auditor General."
Under the proposed legislation, councils will be required to reintroduce merit policies for hiring and promoting employees.
Councils will also have to, at a minimum, advertise any vacancies for general manager positions in a daily newspaper that circulates in the municipality.
There are some exemptions, such as if the new general manager is currently employed by another Tasmanian municipality, or if the council is re-appointing its current general manager within six months of their contract expiring.
Mr Street said there were also plans to introduce new legislation for council elections, with the bill set to be tabled in 2024.
