Newly appointed vice-captain Jack McVeigh says he and his Tasmania JackJumpers teammates were raring to go for the NBL Blitz pre-season tournament on the Gold Coast.
As reigning MVP of the competition, the South Australian forward said that he had enjoyed an uninterrupted preparation.
"With COVID out of the way in terms of how it affected the season, this has been the first time that I've had a little bit of a break," he said.
"I'm coming in fresh, a bit different than last year when I had the dislocated shoulder, so it's been good fun, feeling good and ready to play some games."
With their first match of the JackJumpers' third NBL season only two weeks away, both McVeigh and assistant coach Mark Radford had noticed an uptick in training intensity.
"This week has certainly raised the levels of practice, there's no doubt about that," Radford said.
"You start to do scouting, a little bit on personnel and the new players coming to the league and all the players certainly take a step up, we noticed that this week."
Radford said the run of matches in Queensland, which start with the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Saturday, will provide the staff and players an opportunity to figure out their game plan.
"We've got four or five new guys in the group. So [there's] the opportunity to play some different combinations, we've got some new things that we want to try as well, so it just gives us an opportunity over three games in a very short period of time to crack in and see what works, what doesn't work," he said.
While newcomers such as Marcus Lee, Jordan Crawford and Anthony Drmic are set to forge their bonds with coach Scott Roth and his players from last season, Will Magnay won't take to the court as the franchise monitors his rehabilitation.
"Will won't see any minutes, it'll definitely be part of his rehab and that's why he's coming," Radford said.
"He's starting to move around freely and do some less strenuous stuff and playing but he's definitely starting to move forward with his rehab."
Tasmania's first regular-season match is in Perth where they will face the Wildcats on Friday, September 29.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.