Rocherlea full-forward Josh Holton has kicked his 1000th career goal on NTFA premier grand final day.
The Tigers are taking on Hillwood at UTAS Stadium.
Holton needed two goals leading into the match and booted the Tigers' first two of the match - converting two difficult set-shots at either end of the ground.
According to the Rocherlea Football Club's Facebook page the tally has been spread across six clubs.
In the lead up to the match, coach Josh Ponting confirmed it would be the veteran's final match.
Ponting said the Tigers wanted to play well for their teammate.
"It's a tremendous achievement for Josh and we want to make sure we tick that off and what better way than to tick that off on grand final day," he said.
"Hopefully, it's not just two goals, hopefully it's a bag. That'd be nice. It's going to be his last game too. So this is his farewell. We're pretty excited to send him off in the right way."
Holt's Goal tally as per Rocherlea's Facebook
