Some of the names responsible for North Launceston's Tasmanian State League dynasty have paid tribute to Brad Cox-Goodyer's career in the competition.
The Bombers' coach becomes the league's games-record holder on Sunday, playing game 241 as his side plays Clarence in a preliminary final at UTAS Stadium.
His coaching predecessor and five-time premiership teammate Taylor Whitford and club president Thane Brady led the way by singing the praises of the 30-year-old.
"One thing about him is he's always been super professional with his body in the latter part of his career, - he's been an ultra professional and got the best out of himself," Whitford said.
"He's super reliable and a big-game player, you know what you're going to get and he never lets you down, so from that point of view, he's a brilliant teammate.
"I loved playing with him and he allowed people around him to play their footy - and their best footy - while knowing what he was going to bring."
Whitford, who coaches Casey Demons in the VFL, said there's no denying that Cox-Goodyer was playing his best football when North Launceston were their strongest, winning five premierships in six years from 2014 to 2019.
Handing over the coaching reins before the 2021 season, Whitford praised Cox-Goodyer's style, with the pair regularly keeping in contact - whether it be about football or anything else.
"He builds relationships with people, he sets high standards and he leads in a way that people want to follow - they want to jump on his back and be with him and join him," he said.
"We obviously have a really good friendship, really good relationship ... he started off as a teammate, but it's ended up that he came to my wedding and we're really good mates.
"He actually lives in the same street as my family, so being a northern suburbs boy, we've grown up a couple of years apart but we've grown to be very close over the last five or six years, which we are very proud of."
Brady, who was inducted as a life member of the TSL alongside Cox-Goodyer, spoke about the timing of the milestone.
Surpassing Glenorchy coach Josh Arnold as the competition's leader comes as the Bombers look to make the grand final after missing the top four last season.
"Sometimes in life timing doesn't allow celebrations of personal accomplishments because all focus is on the best interests of the team surrounding you," he said.
"Brad won't allow this personal milestone to enter his mind this week, however it will be there waiting for him at a time of reflection."
Describing Cox-Goodyer as a "terrific club person with a team-first mindset", Brady has been president of the club since 2009, the same year the milestone breaker debuted in the TSL.
"Having the privilege of sharing his journey, I'm immensely proud of the man and leader Brad has developed into," he said.
"My considered opinion is Brad, if he elects, could surpass his playing record as a brilliant head coach.
"People inside our club see the supreme trainer, the mental toughness to push through disappointment, injury and setbacks, yet Brad remains positive and never fails to show care and respect for others.
"Brad's resilience to ensure personal preparation and performance has not come at the cost of selfishness."
The Bombers' clash starts at 1.30pm after their development league face Lauderdale at 10.50am.
