The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Taylor Whitford, Thane Brady praise TSL milestone man Brad Cox-Goodyer

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
September 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the names responsible for North Launceston's Tasmanian State League dynasty have paid tribute to Brad Cox-Goodyer's career in the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.