As he has been doing so for the past 12 years, jockey Anthony Darmanin will again board a flight to head to his 'home away from home' this Sunday where he has a full book of rides on the eight-race card in Devonport.
Darmanin, who lives in Melbourne, has become a popular member of the Tasmanian racing scene ever since he started as a 'fly-in' jockey.
He is always in demand from stables all around the state, and at most meetings, has a ride in every race.
His association with Tasmania helped him reach Group One glory when he rode Mystic Journey to victory in the 2019 Australian Guineas.
The pair then combined to win the inaugural running of the $5 million All-Star Mile a fortnight later.
Darmanin rode the champion mare in 11 of her 12 career wins.
"It was the highlight of my career and something to look back on and be proud of," Darmanin said in reflection.
While he hasn't won a Tasmanian jockey premiership, Darmanin can usually be found in the top half-dozen.
Last season he was fifth with 39 wins and this season he has kicked home five winners to be three behind early pace-setter Erica Byrne Burke.
Last week 'Darma' finished with a double, winning aboard I'm Keefe for trainer Gary White and Carneros for Barry Campbell.
Darmanin also rode a double the week before in Hobart and has ridden four winners from his past nine rides.
One of those winners from last Sunday, Carneros, will back up this week and again looks like a strong winning chance in the BM68 Hcp over 1880m.
"I feel like this horse has got a lot of ability, but it's a bit of a thinker, I hit the front the other day, and he was stargazing a bit and seemed to be waiting for the other horses so hopefully, after that win, it has gained a bit of confidence."
Another good ride for Darmanin is No Access in the Class 2 (1150m) who comes off a fast-finishing fourth placing last week.
"I thought it was a very big run. The start before I won on No Access, it was the same scenario, got back, had to go wide, hit the line, and we got there late.
"Stepping up in distance to 1150m I think will definitely suit."
As for his best ride, Darmanin says it could be early in the day.
"I think Aruma for Barry Campbell in the first could be my best, its trialled well and has ability."
Aruma will come up against an interesting newcomer in D'oro Star, who is a half-brother to Still A Star and is likely to be favourite after three trial wins, the most recent last Tuesday when he won by five lengths hard-held.
Still A Star, who retired two years ago, raced 19 times for 10 wins including at Group Two level and $873,000 in prize money.
She was the Tasmanian Horse of the Year in 2021/22 and, at the end of her career, sold for $700,000.
