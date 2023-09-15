The Examiner
Joshua Stephen Olding failed to turn up to Supreme Court

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 16 2023 - 4:00am
Back to jail: Man's taste of freedom set to be brief

A man released from jail on Monday after serving a sentence for offensive behaviour during a phone call to an internet service provider had a warrant for his arrest issued on Friday.

