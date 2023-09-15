Back to jail: Man's taste of freedom set to be brief

A man released from jail on Monday after serving a sentence for offensive behaviour during a phone call to an internet service provider had a warrant for his arrest issued on Friday.
Joshua Stephen Olding was due to appear for plea in the Supreme Court in Launceston but failed to turn up.
He walked out of the Launceston Magistrates Court after it was deemed that he had served sufficient time for a series of crimes.
Olding received a total of 12 weeks and two days jail, backdated to June 17, after pleading guilty to a vast array of crimes.
Magistrate Ken Stanton gave him four weeks jail for eight counts of use a carriage service to harass or cause offence.
"You breathed heavily and grunted accompanied by sounds of masturbating," Mr Stanton said.
He said the customer service employees were initially obliged to engage with Olding.
"It was conduct distressing to those who received the calls and it was conduct you engaged in for sexual gratification," he said.
Mr Stanton said it was conduct that occurred over a two year period when Olding was intoxicated.
He sentenced him to a further eight weeks and two days jail for crimes including spitting at his brother and sister.
"That's a vile act," Mr Stanton said.
Olding was guilty of injuring property when he damaged the side mirror of a vehicle.
Other convictions were for several counts of breaching bail and of possessing drugs.
Mr Stanton said that he accepted Olding's expression of remorse as sincere remorse.
"You now see the seriousness of your offending," he said.
Olding had prior offences of assault, public indecency, causing grievous bodily harm and destroying property.
He imposed a 12 months community correction order which had a condition that he commit no offence punishable by imprisonment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.