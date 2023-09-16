No-cash bank should ring alarm bells

THE Macquarie Bank being the first to actually say they are ditching cash altogether should ring alarm bells.
The push to electronic banking is disguised as being safer, easier and more reliable so let's just set the record straight.
The only real reason is so the banks can charge for every transaction.
If the internet goes down, which is becoming increasingly more often, you are left unable to purchase or pay for goods and services, transport etc.
When you make a purchase with cash you know what funds you have left but most purchase stubs from the electronic system don't give a balance (once again for supposed security reasons) so you have no real idea how solvent you are.
The tap and go generation has unwittingly handed banks a gold mine of fees and this will only get worse.
Lastly, many older people are confused by the electronic system and no-one seems to consider this large part of the population.
It's all about the computer kids!
Ken Terry, Bridport
RACISM is often subtle yet potent and can be clothed in political propaganda.
The Tasmanian Liberal Senate Team has distributed a referendum Postal Vote Application along with a document "10 Reasons to say No" and a reply paid envelope.
They arrived in many thousands of mailboxes in the same official looking envelope. This is unjust behaviour and prejudice against a minority group.
The use of an official tool in this way is a clear example of systemic racism and is an example of what Yes campaigner Marcia Langton is referring to, made worse by the fact it has come from a major political party.
Craig Brown, Eaglehawk Neck
THIS vote is not going to fix anything.
The word already is that if you vote No, not because you don't like Indigenous People but because you don't agree with parts or all of the whole thing, then you are a racist.
How? How many people who are basically being intimidated by the prospect of being labelled racist will vote Yes.
It saddens me that Australians just can't be Australians.
Why can't the existing constitution be altered and say that all Australian people, first nation, born and bred, immigrants, all have the exact same rights and responsibilities?
No need for anything else.
K Dell, Launceston
TASMANIA has only 16 per cent of waste recovered, based on figures from a Government Department of Environment report.
Other nations such as Germany divert over 95 per cent of their waste away from landfill.
They also have a legislated landfill ban, unlike our fair city Launceston, whose council recently completed a new $8 million landfill site at Mowbray.
It has been said landfill is neither clean, green or clever, instead encouraging cheap disposal of otherwise valuable resources.
It appears our waste recovery is still in the too hard basket.
I wonder how many aluminium cans could be made from one large aluminium door?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
WELL here we go again, bullying tactics from the Yes vote campaigners, especially our Prime Minister in parliament.
This has surely divided the Australian community just as the COVID immunisation scheme did. I wonder what the next controversial topic will be.
That's life, as we now know it.
Bill Fahey, Scottsdale
IN REFERENCE to Richard Cooke's letter (The Examiner, September 13). One of Australia's identities is belief in a fair go, yet the promise of a fair go is not a reality for everyone.
The difference in a fair go for the First Nations people is stark. Governments have committed themselves to closing this gap for Aboriginal People but lack of progress on the targets is a result of their policy failings.
There is a fundamental difference in the kinds of disadvantage Indigenous people endure, compared to the "rest" of the nation such as life expectancy between Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people and infant mortality.
A Voice to Parliament will give Indigenous communities a route to help inform decisions that impact their lives and perhaps allow them to have fair go.
Rodney Tuck, Katoomba NSW
THE Premier in The Examiner (September 3) stated that one of his most proud moments of political achievement was his time as Education Minister. Competency at schools begins with competency in government. You reap what you sow, or haven't sown, as the case may be. Enough said!
Dale Newman, Relbia
