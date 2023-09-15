Making a team that Tasmania's youth can be proud of is top of the priority list for inaugural Tasmanian Football Club director Laura McBain.
Announced as one of the nine members that will sit on the club's board ahead of their 2028 entry into the AFL, Launceston resident McBain is aiming to bring a positive energy to the table.
"I've worked in some great teams in my life and what we put together is a really great team that will be a great board," she said.
"That's pretty exciting because we didn't know who each other were a couple of days ago, then we all met on [Tuesday] night and you could really see the energy in the room.
"There's a single-minded purpose which is not just about making a great team that's going to win but making a place that Tasmania's youth can be proud of and we can rally around."
McBain's areas of expertise are finance, risk, start-ups and business development, as she is a non-executive director of Capitol Health, Tasmanian Irrigation Pty Ltd and Lark Distillery, while previously being managing director of Long Table Group Limited and Bellamy's Australia.
Due to her experiences with Lark and Bellamy's, she "really gets how the Tasmanian brand can be taken across Australia and globally".
"We're not the only ones out there that are selling the pure clean green dream but there is one thing that we've got and that is a sense of companionship and community that I think is very different because we are an island," she said.
From a football perspective, McBain admitted she is not a "diehard footy fan" but loves the team aspect of any sport as well as strategy, tactics and the community that comes with the game.
Her sons grew up playing football, one of them for former NEFU outfit Winnaleah, while she stays her stays up-to-date with the NTFA through personal trainer Jake Pearce - who coaches premier division grand finalist Hillwood.
She described the team's addition to the AFL as "transformational".
"This is literally going to change Tasmania's culture and community," she said.
"We're going to see some great talent come through and not leave, we're going to see great talent come to the state and bring their family and friends so that's pretty exciting."
