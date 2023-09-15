"There's been 77 girls that have played for our club, only 20 get the opportunity to come out here on Saturday, but everyone has played a part in it."
Bridgenorth coach Bobby Beams was well aware of the journey his side have taken to reach their maiden NTFAW premier grand final against Old Launcestonians.
Having coached all five of the team's seasons alongside his role as club president, Beams suggested their run has been aided by the Parrots' faithful, as with all their success over the past decade.
"It's been overwhelming the support behind this group and our reserves who were in the finals up until last week has just been tremendous," Beams said.
"This is our 17th grand final since 2010 as a club, so over a 13-year period it's been huge, the success, and we're regularly here on grand final days because the community gets behind us."
OLs may be entering their fourth grand final in as many years, but with the club yet to taste premiership success, coach Abbey Green and her side are in a very similar position.
"We've got such a strong core in terms of the way they get along on the field and off the field, it's like one big family," she said.
"I think that's what's continued to push us through during the hard times and honestly, if we could just play to our strengths and get the win on the weekend, it would be a bit of a fairytale ending."
Welcoming back star player Sophie Farrow in their line-up to face an unchanged and unbeaten Bridgenorth team, Green pointed to her side's extra height as a possible advantage, while highlighting the midfield battle as the deciding factor.
"That is where the game is won and lost, especially for us," she said.
"We've made some changes this weekend and hopefully, once we perfect that midfield role and if we can back ourselves, the game should take care of itself. We just need to work to our strengths and focus on what we've got.
"It really comes down to the midfield group. It's very equal across the field in forward and back, but they've obviously got some powerhouses in the middle, so it's just a matter of how we combat that.
"We haven't got it right the past few games, but we're looking to get it right on the weekend."
Beams, who eluded to their strength in running as a potential key on the expansive ground at UTAS Stadium, said he has kept his squad calm and collected as they prepare for their biggest match to date.
"There's going to be a lot of outside noise and we've earned all the attention that we're getting, so we should really embrace it, but also keep focus pointed on what their weapons are and what our processes are," he said.
"It's been a very, very special year, but it's been a special five years, so whatever happens Saturday, I'm super proud of this group."
Green reiterated Beams' sentiment.
"I'm very proud of the girls. They know I'm proud of them and they should be proud of themselves as well."
