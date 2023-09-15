The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Bridgenorth, OLs NTFAW premier grand final coaches' preview

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"There's been 77 girls that have played for our club, only 20 get the opportunity to come out here on Saturday, but everyone has played a part in it."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.