The last time Hillwood and Rocherlea met in an NTFA final it all went down to the wire.
In 2019, the pair played off in a do-or-die semi-final battle at Invermay Park, with the Sharks coming away victorious, storming home for a 15.6 (95) to 13.14 (92) victory.
If Saturday's grand final is half the game that one was - we're in for a cracking showdown in front of a big crowd at UTAS Stadium.
Rocherlea led at each break, taking a 13-point advantage into the last term before Hillwood booted five goals to two in the last quarter.
They hit the lead by going coast-to-coast after a missed Tigers opportunity but it came down to the last kick of the game, with a long-range Shaun Etchell set-shot falling short.
The victory kick-started a three-game winning streak for Hillwood as they went on to overturn the qualifying final result against Bridgenorth in the grand final.
This season is their first finals series since that campaign, with both sides having almost completely different teams that will run out in Saturday's grand final.
Only 16 players from the 2019 match - 10 from Rocherlea and six from Hillwood - will run out onto UTAS Stadium come 4pm.
Jacob Hawkins, Andrew and Kaiden Cox-Goodyer, Jordan Cousens, Luke Richards, Kurt Burling, Daryn Lowe, Sam Suter, Luke Purdon and Braydon Bassett all played for Rocherlea, while Mack Blazley, Andrew Whitmore, Isaac Thompson, Jake Pearce, Zac Oldenhof and Jarrod Frankcombe ran out for Hillwood.
Hillwood's 2023 leaders stood up four years ago, with coach Pearce kicking three and captain Oldenhof impressing in the win.
Hawkins, who recently returned from a long-term injury, was the Tigers' best on ground in the 2019 match-up, while Cousens, Richards and Purdon were all strong and then-coach Andrew Cox-Goodyer kicked two.
