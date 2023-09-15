The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Hillwood and Rocherlea's finals history ahead of 2023 grand final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
September 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The last time Hillwood and Rocherlea met in an NTFA final it all went down to the wire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.