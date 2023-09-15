A Kings Meadows mum says she could not believe her luck when she realised she held the mystery winning Lotto ticket.
The mystery Launceston winner held the ticket of one of the three division one winning entries in the Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw.
The Lotto had no way of contacting the winner to break the news because the winning entry was unregistered, and they had to wait for them to check their ticket and come forward.
The woman said she checked her ticket after the draw on Wednesday night and was left feeling lightheaded following the revelation.
"This is so surreal. I'm in shock. One million dollars? That's very hard to process," she said.
"I checked the ticket straight after the draw. I went onto my iPad and scanned the ticket on The Lott app.
"It came up as $1 million, and I thought, 'No, that can't be right!'
READ MORE: Man hospitalised after crash at Newnham
"I woke my husband up in a frenzy and asked him to check it to see if it was right. I think we checked it about 20 times."
The Kings Meadows mum said she had a sleepless night after the win, wondering if the news was real.
"I really struggled to fall asleep. I'm very sleep-deprived after only having about one hour of sleep," she said.
"We sat on it for a bit and then decided to both go into the newsagency to receive confirmation. We didn't really know what the next step in the process was.
"Now we're at the newsagency talking to you about being a millionaire - what are the chances? My head is spinning."
When asked what she would do with her million-dollar windfall, the mum said she would share her win.
"We will look after our children as they're most important to us," she said.
"We might complete some home renovations too. That would be good.
"And who knows, we might upgrade the car."
Meadow Mews News and Lotto owner Jeff Dolbey said he was thrilled to have sold his first 26th division one winning entry in 24 years of operating.
"What fantastic news. We love being a part of winning moments, and we have been doing so for more than two decades," he said.
"There are one million reasons to be happy for this family, and we can imagine the news would be particularly welcome during these challenging times.
"Congratulations to them, and all the best."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.