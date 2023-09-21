The Examiner
'Moral imperative': All Tasmanian kids must learn to read this way

By Isabel Bird
September 21 2023
Tasmania's state school system is addressing low literacy rates by changing the way reading is taught to children, and adopting a consistent approach across all schools.
A Tasmanian literacy specialist says there is a moral imperative for schools to change the way reading is taught after an outdated way of teaching children has resulted in reading failures across the state.

