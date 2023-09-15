The two most damaging teams are set to lock horns in the NTFA premier men's reserves grand final on Saturday as Longford and South Launceston face off for the third-straight season.
With the Bulldogs (85.4 points per game) and the Tigers (81.1) both finding avenues to goal on a regular basis throughout the season, Saturday's contest at an expansive UTAS Stadium promises to stage yet more attacking football.
South enter the match as favourites with a seven-match winning-streak under their belts having not lost since round 13 against Hillwood.
They have also had the wood over the Tigers on all three occasions this season, including a 33-point win in the qualifying final at Youngtown Oval.
But Longford have seen this movie before, last year they overturned a 53-point second semi-final loss against the Bulldogs to beat them by 40 in the big dance and they won 2021's grand final by just four points.
South skipper Niko Kruger suggested that, similarly to the Tigers, his side's abundant change in personnel from last season gave him plenty of confidence.
"It was a massive turnover in plays at the start of the year, but it's been my favorite year while I've been at the club," he said.
"A lot different list than last year but probably not as many big names but probably the best out of the last three years. We're a lot fitter and younger now, which is probably the new thing in ressies footy in this comp."
Due to registration rules, Kruger will be without his leading goal-kicker Jack Colgrave, who amassed 41 for the season at a rate of 4.5 per match, and while he accepted that "it's a big loss", the midfielder suggested the group's character could more than make up for it.
"Everyone wants to be playing with each other and there's no individuals in the team," he said.
In the other dugout, the Tigers welcomed back the likes of Michael Larby and Sam Luttrell in last week's preliminary final win against Bridgenorth as they look to claim a historic three-peat.
Coach Dylan Headland said a hallmark of this year's reserve side has been the influx of youth.
"We had a bit of an emphasis this year and trying to develop younger, under-18 boys coming up," he said.
"So having a few injuries and players being away with their social lives and family, it's given them a lot of opportunity to actually develop further and a lot of them are top age this year, so if they stick around, I'll get them next year.
"I think that's the best side of it, because reserves has been typically known for your older men that are finishing up their careers, but we're really trying to push at Longford to have those young kids coming through to really learn from those players and develop that way."
Headland thought their young players would play a crucial role on Saturday.
"They may not have the experience, but they definitely have the fitness. They've played the roles throughout the year now and being that younger, lighter body will help us on the ground," he said.
As with Kruger, Tigers captain Luke Pearton credited the culture in helping the reserves reach their fourth-consecutive grand final.
"We've had a bit of a difficult year, bit of adversity, guys have been injured, myself included," he said.
"I think the guys that have been coming through and stepping up have actually really embraced that team culture and really push it up to fill those fill those voids and I think that experience would have really taught them well for Saturday."
