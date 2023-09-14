Man hospitalised after crash at Newnham

The reported crash on the East Tamar highway at Newnham is now clear, and the highway is open in all directions.
Police advise members of the public to continue to drive with caution.
EARLIER:
Police and emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the East Tamar Highway at Newnham, which occurred early on Friday, September 15.
A man involved in the crash has been transported to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway is closed between University Way and George Town Road while police conduct examinations of the scene.
Police advise motorists that there will be traffic delays for the time being and to proceed with caution.
