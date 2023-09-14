The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Man hospitalised after crash on the East Tamar Highway at Newnham

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 15 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man hospitalised after crash at Newnham
Man hospitalised after crash at Newnham

The reported crash on the East Tamar highway at Newnham is now clear, and the highway is open in all directions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.