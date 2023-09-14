James Barratt Snr, who founded Barratt's Music in Devonport in 1890, had two sons and two daughters.
The whole family were prominent in the Wesleyan (Methodist) Church in the North West, and in the Band of Hope temperance society.
His younger son James Jnr took over the business and brought it to Launceston in 1923.
The elder son David was the more devout.
In 1896, a few months after his mother died, he attended an address by the well-known evangelist Miss Edna Bavin (sister of later NSW Premier Sir Thomas Bavin).
Miss Bavin convinced the 24-year-old David to join the China Inland Mission, an organisation dedicated to proselytising Christianity in China.
After a big farewell in Devonport, he set off.
It was an unfortunate time to go.
After a century of oppression and exploitation by the West, and two wars instigated by the West to protect their illicit drug trade, by 1899 they'd had enough.
A major uprising against us began.
We called it the "Boxer Rebellion", because many of the Chinese practiced kung fu, which we called "Chinese boxing".
The anti-Western fury was unleashed against all foreigners, but especially against Christian missions who'd benefitted under the terms imposed on China after they lost the Opium Wars.
David Barratt couldn't have chosen a worse time.
He sailed to China among a party of recruits from Australia in 1897, and after a year studying Chinese in Anhui Province, he was sent to Shanxi Province in the north.
Though struggling with the language, he persevered, determined to fulfil his mission.
In a letter written at the end of May 1900, he noted that the Boxer movement was spreading, and foresaw that he might be in danger.
"I am like the ox, ready for either the plough or the altar," he wrote.
When news of a slaughter of 46 missionaries at nearby Taiyuan reached him, he wrote of his shock in a final letter to a colleague: "The news nearly made me faint."
He and his friend William Cooper ran for the safety of the coast.
They got as far as Changzhi in Shanxi, but found the town was overrun with Boxers.
On June 29th, along with a few local believers, Barratt and Cooper fled into the night in the hope of finding a safe haven in the mountains until the trouble passed.
The Boxers caught up with them in the hills near Tongcheng a few weeks later and Barratt was killed.
He was just 28 years old.
David Barratt of Devonport is buried in a little cemetery outside Quwo in Shanxi province, 600 kilometres south-west of Beijing.
Though his headstone is small, a special memorial to him was erected in the Mission compound.
Chinese Christians remember him to this day.
