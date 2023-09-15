New-comers Old Scotch have yet to taste premiership success and it's been a long time coming for George Town.
So there's bound to be huge celebrations following the NTFA under-18s grand final which starts at 9.15am at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
The teams had close battles earlier this year with the Saints prevailing by 14 points in round seven and then one point in round 16.
The Thistles enjoyed one of the more thrilling entries into the grand final, defeating South Launceston by one point in the preliminary final.
Captain Eli Bellinger reflected on the nail-biter.
"They kicked a goal in the last couple of minutes to get them up by five points," he said.
"I always had the feeling we were going to win and we just had to win the next clearance.
"We ended up getting it down there and it's a weird thing, finals - anything can happen. It was fairytale-ending.
"But probably the youngest bloke in our team. He's just snapped it and it's gone straight through with only 10 seconds left on the clock."
Michael Innes-Smith kicked the winning major.
"Everyone ran to him, he's not real tall. He's only about three-foot tall," Bellinger said with a smile.
"So everyone ran to him and he got smothered. As soon as it sailed through, the siren went and everyone got around him and it was just unbelievable."
Bellinger said the Thistles, who came sixth in their inaugural season in the competition last year, had now refocused for the decider.
"We're playing on a bigger ground and it will probably suit us because we like a bit of fast football," he said.
"The momentum we've gained for the finals is really pushing us and we're ready to go one more."
Bellinger hails from Stanley on the North-West Coast.
"I've come up here for boarding school (at Scotch Oakburn)," he said.
"I've played most of my football at home and then came up here last year and they started getting the team together and a couple of my mates from school were playing and they asked me to play.
"I wasn't real sure if I wanted to play football but I got keen and end up playing and it's been awesome."
George Town vice-captain Reeve Harris said the Saints were aiming to break a long drought.
"It's been a very long time since the under-18s have made a grand final," he said.
He said the Saints' strength was their teamwork.
"We've played three years of footy with each other so you would hope that it would be a well-bonded team," he said.
He said they had made a semi-final and then preliminary final in recent seasons.
Harris said he was George Town through-and-through.
"I've lived there my whole life and played for George Town my whole life. I haven't played anywhere else," he said.
"I've got George Town in my blood."
George Town won the under-21 NTFA Shield during the 2020 COVID year, defeating Deloraine by 56 points.
South Launceston won the past two under-18 premierships.
