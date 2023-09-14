A man accused of wounding two Deloraine men with a machete told a Supreme Court jury that it was a hammer with sharpened claws that he used.
Zachary Lloyd Clark Newitt, 32, has pleaded not guilty to wounding Khan Egger, then 18, and to wounding Waylon Tatnell on December 18, 2021.
He says he acted in self defence when Messrs Egger and Tatnell came to his home about 9.30pm.
Mr Newitt climbed into the witness box to give evidence in his trial.
Being led in his evidence by defence lawyer Grant Tucker, Mr Newitt said he was being sarcastic when he sent a text message to Mr Egger saying "come around buddy".
He said that he thought he had called Messrs Egger and Tatnell bluff.
The jury has heard that there was bad blood between Mr Newitt and Mr Egger's family in the months before the incident.
Mr Newitt said the men were inside his gate, which was denied by both complainants in their evidence, when he walked towards them waving a hammer, saying "f--- off".
"Were you saying it calmly and rationally?" Mr Tucker asked.
"No, I was screaming it, 'get off my property'," Mr Newitt said.
He said that he had no contact with Mr Tatnell who was talking on his mobile phone at the time.
The jury has seen an image of a cut on Mr Tatnell's shoulder and a cut on Mr Eggers forearm.
He told Mr Tucker he had struck Mr Egger with a hammer and that he did not have a machete .
Under cross examination by crown prosecutor Verity Dawkins, Mr Newitt denied that he was angry and wanted revenge when he confronted the two men.
"No," Mr Newitt said.
Ms Dawkins suggested that Mr Newitt, who was working on a motorhome, was expecting the men to come around.
"I did not know what to expect," he said.
"You came out waving a machete," Ms Dawkins asked.
"I don't use a machete on the motorhome so I came out with a hammer," he said.
Ms Dawkins asked whether Mr Newitt thought a hammer was not as bad as a machete.
"It can be just as bad," he said.
Ms Dawkins asked whether he was waving the hammer with the claw side down.
"Yes, you can see where it has been ground down," he said.
"You brought out a sharpened hammer?" Ms Dawkins asked.
"Yes," Mr Newitt said.
"'You can cause serious harm with a hammer and a machete?"Ms Dawkins suggested.
"Yes, but I wasn't out to hurt anyone," he said.
Mr Dawkins suggested Mr Newitt was not telling the truth in the box.
"I am," he said.
"You intended to cut Mr Egger and Mr Tatnell?" she asked.
"No," Mr Newitt said.
He said that he could not have gone inside or behind his fence.
"Every time I went to walk away, he [Mr Egger] charged towards me," he said.
The jury will heard summings up from Ms Dawkins, Mr Tucker and Justice Robert Pearce on Monday before retiring the consider their verdict.
