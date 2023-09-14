The Examiner
Zachary Lloyd Clark Newitt on trial for wounding in Deloraine

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:37pm
Zachary Lloyd Clark Newitt, 32, has pleaded not guilty at Launceston's Supreme Court to wounding Khan Egger, then 18, and to wounding Waylon Tatnell on December 18, 2021.
A man accused of wounding two Deloraine men with a machete told a Supreme Court jury that it was a hammer with sharpened claws that he used.

