It's hard to say with confidence who is going to win Saturday's NTFA premier grand final between Hillwood and Rocherlea at UTAS Stadium.
As a neutral observer, it's the perfect scenario.
Both teams scored one win each from their battles this season and they look to have had full lists to pick from.
The Examiner's Brian Allen looks at the key talking points and gives his take on who will win and why.
Round three:
Hillwood defeated Rocherlea 12.3 (75) to 7.14 (56) at Rocherlea after the Sharks led by 23 points at the first break. The Sharks had a good spread of goal-kickers with Andrew Whitmore (four), Sam Hoffman and Archie Wilkinson (three) booting multiple majors.
Round 12:
Rocherlea defeated Hillwood 7.9 (51) to 2.7 (19) at Hillwood in a game where the Sharks could only manage goals in the second quarter. The Sharks were without their spearhead Wilkinson while Rocherlea's Josh Holton kicked three goals.
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce reflected on those encounters.
"That was a huge win on their home turf," he said.
"They flicked that around and played a good brand of football and adjusted the conditions a lot better than than what we did (in round 12). It was a lot wetter, we knew that we were up against it.
"That's just how our personnel matches up. We've got smaller bodies, we play a different brand of football to how Rocherlea want to play. So we did learn a lot."
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting offered his perspective.
"They're a well-drilled unit. Jake's got them exactly where he wants them and playing the footy he wants them to play," he said.
"I watched them against South in the semi and they played a terrific brand of footy and like to move the ball quickly and control that footy.
"That'll be hard to stop on UTAS - the bigger ground - so we're going to have our work cut out for us.
"But we're 100 per cent up for the task and we think if we can get the game on our terms, we can definitely win that game of footy."
Hillwood have gone through a rebuild since winning the 2019 flag and finished bottom of the ladder in 2021 and seventh last year.
Meanwhile, the Tigers had to lick their wounds after falling to Longford in last year's grand final and will be looking to make amends.
Both teams have plenty of players that have not played in premierships with their current club.
Hillwood captain Zac Oldenhof spoke of the Sharks' rise from bottom-dwellers.
"I don't normally get nervous before the games but just with going through those last few years down the bottom, it's been pretty tough," he said.
"So it's going to make it even more special if we can get up on Saturday."
Ponting spoke of how the group had responded to last year's loss.
"It plays a bit of a factor to make sure that you get there and you start your pre-season off well and that keeps you hungry throughout that pre-season," he said.
"But once you get into the season, it's all about the current season you're in.
"It's not about what happened last year, you can't change that. That was what it was. We just have purely focused on this year and made sure we put ourselves in a position to be able to get to where we are on Saturday."
Tigers full-forward Holton is two goals away from his 1000 career goals milestone and Ponting has confirmed it will be the veteran's final match.
It's hard to know exactly how that will be handled on the day given the crowd will be eager to celebrate.
It was interesting to hear from both coaches about how this might impact the game given the emotions attached.
Ponting said the Tigers wanted to play well for their teammate.
"It's a tremendous achievement for Josh and we want to make sure we tick that off and what better way than to tick that off on grand final day," he said.
"Hopefully, it's not just two goals, hopefully it's a bag. That'd be nice. It's going to be his last game too. So this is his farewell. We're pretty excited to send him off in the right way."
Pearce said his team would remain focused on the task at hand.
"For us, it's completely irrelevant. I think we look at it as a bit of a challenge as well," he said.
"Another little challenge inside a challenge. We'll do everything we can to stop him, we'll keep him goalless if we have to, obviously it's a huge milestone and a credit to him.
"But at the end of the day, we're going to go out there and try and stop all their forwards from scoring."
Pearce arguably summed it up best when talking about how these teams match up.
"I'm really looking forward to this game because I know Josh (Ponting) is pretty confident in his game plan and I'm pretty confident in my game plan," he said.
"So it's going to be a cracking game of football and I hope there are heaps of fans there on Saturday.
"I consider our backline very strong and their forward line very strong."
Rocherlea's best player Jordan Cousens continues to dominate despite heavy attention while small forwards, Bradyen Pitcher and Zane Brown, have been running riot this finals series.
Pearce gave his take on how the Sharks would manage Cousens.
"Honestly, if you said to me try and stop Jordan Cousens, you just can't," he said.
"He's just one of those players that only needs 10-15 minutes of football to change a game. That's why I think he's the best in the state.
"But last year, I thought he was best on ground (in the grand final) and they didn't win.
"We've got to make sure we've got blokes carrying the load, we can't just expect to try and shut him down. We've got to make sure we've got players on the park that can get the job done."
Ponting said the Sharks' midfield presented as a great challenge.
"Their midfield is A grade, they've got the best ruck in the comp and then they've got a terrific on-ball brigade with (Isaac) Thompson, (Jack) Tuthill and Pearce running through there," he said.
"They rely pretty heavily on their stoppage game with (Hamish) Leedham putting it in the right spots for them.
"So if they can get it out of centre-bounces and stuff like that you can be in for a bit of a tough day.
"So our mids are definitely going to have their work cut out for them. But on the flip side, I think if we play that well, we can hurt them the other way."
Ponting said the Tigers were also aware of the Sharks' strong forward line.
"Archie (Wilkinson), Benny Hyatt and Andrew Whitmore have kicked probably 120 goals between them," he said.
"That's a pretty big load for three blokes. So that's not just Benny that you've got to worry about. He's definitely going to be one we put a bit of time into but you've also got to worry about the other boys around there as well."
Rocherlea have successfully run the gauntlet and not had many injuries through finals.
It's significant they've played three finals in the past month as opposed to Hillwood's one.
But if the likes of Hillwood's Isaac Thompson start pinpointing teammates in the middle of a big ground, watch out - the Sharks can cut up opposition sides.
Rocherlea's physicality and experience will have a part to play in countering that ball movement.
This could go down to the wire to finish off a great season.
Tip: Rocherlea by 10 points
Best on ground: Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens
