A magistrate terminated a video link to Risdon Prison when a prisoner swore and abused him during a short appearance on Thursday.
Ziggy Robert Brunskill was appearing on two counts of possessing a firearm when he was banned from having a firearm, two counts of possess firearm without a licence and two counts of breaching a family violence orders on July 10 and July 25, 2021.
Brunskill was represented by lawyer Tom Hallett who sought to have the matters adjourned without plea until October 2.
However, Brunskill sought to speak saying that he had been in jail for 17 months and had been caught off guard by the charges.
"I'll just plead guilty," he said.
Mr Stanton told Brunskill that it would be best if he talked to his lawyer before October 2 who would give advice on how to plead.
Brunskill said he was due for parole in 10 months and wanted to plead to the charges immediately.
Mr Stanton read the first charge, but Brunskill demurred.
"Mr Brunskill, I gave you the chance to plead," Mr Stanton said.
Brunskill demanded that the magistrate take his plea and said "go f--- yourself."
"I want to plead guilty right now, you are a goose, don't f--- me around."
Mr Stanton told Brunskill "step out of the video area now, please".
Brunskill stood and yelled into the camera as Mr Stanton asked his court clerk "terminate the video link now please".
Brunskill's appearance comes a week after a 20-year-old defendant Lonewolf Brent Shayne Mansell was sentenced to two months' jail for contempt of court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.