Ziggy Brunskill hurls abuse at Launceston magistrate

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:10pm
Ziggy Robert Brunskill. Picture Facebook
Ziggy Robert Brunskill. Picture Facebook

A magistrate terminated a video link to Risdon Prison when a prisoner swore and abused him during a short appearance on Thursday.

