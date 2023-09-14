An online petition against a development within Freycinet National Park has gained momentum.
Freycinet Experience Walk is seeking permission to reinstate free-standing camps at Cooks Corner and Bluestone Bay.
Public consultation for the application is open with the Glamorgan-Spring Bay Council until September 21.
The Freycinet Experience Walk once included camps at the two locations for about 13 years, however more recently they have been accommodating guests at Friendly Beaches with day walks in the National Park.
The development application said demountable free-standing camps designed to leave a minimal footprint at the site would be set up in September and removed in May.
Over 48 hours, close to 500 people have signed a petition to stop privatising camping areas at Freycinet.
Danielle Payne said she started the petition after noticing the community response towards the development on social media.
"People care and wanted to protect the national park," Dr Payne said.
"I never expected to spearhead a movement and it goes to show we don't know how powerful we are to make a difference until we do something."
She said she wanted more information on the proposal and time to act and discuss it before it was too late.
Dr Payne said the community had concerns over the impact a decision could make, including more broadly across other national parks.
"Freycinet is so special and beautiful - it's so accessible," she said.
"We're so lucky to be part of a community that sees the beauty in it and wants to protect it."
The Tasmanian Greens on Wednesday spoke out on the development, questioning whether the processes to ensure environmental values were impacted.
Clark Greens MHA Vica Bayley pointed to a quote taken from the 2019 Freycinet Master Plan, which states that there should be no more infrastructure south of the Hazards for commercial day-based operation.
He said he wanted greater transparency over the lease and licence arrangements in national parks.
Environment Minister Roger Jaensch said said there was a longstanding licence from Parks and Wildlife Service for the tourism experience.
He said the development would leave a minimal footprint at the site.
The appropriate environmental and natural and cultural assessments had taken place, Mr Jaensch said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
