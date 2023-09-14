A coalition of justice and community services experts have written to the state's Children and Youth Minister to demand the release of Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainees before the end of the month.
In a statement from the Justice Reform Initiative and TasCOSS, it was noted that the government made an announcement to close the detention centre two years ago, however, there was no firm date from a transition towards a more therapeutic approach to youth justice.
The centre featured prominently in the Commission of Inquiry into state government responses to child sexual abuse in institutional settings.
Commission of Inquiry president Marcia Neave in closing statements for the final hearing day last month said the facility needed to be closed as a matter of urgency.
Tasmanian Human Rights Act Campaign Committee convenor Richard Griggs said the government two years ago had recognised children and families continued to experience harm at the centre.
"While we welcome the development of a therapeutic plan for youth justice, we believe a truly therapeutic approach requires the immediate release of all children detained at Ashley to ensure their safety and wellbeing," he said.
Numberous signatories to the letter to Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch have demanded the release of detainees from the detention centre before the Commission of Inquiry final report was tabled in state parliament on September 26.
TasCOSS acting chief executive Charlie Burton said there was clear evidence that sending children to detention centres increased the risk of re-offending.
"It is time for all of us - parliamentarians from all sides of politics, community organisations and civil society groups - to make the changes we know are needed," he said.
The government announced plans to close Ashley and transition to an alternative youth justice model by the end of next year, but has since suggested that it is unlikely to meet this deadline.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff earlier this month said there was $50 million in the budget this year and last year to support the replacement facilities for Ashley.
