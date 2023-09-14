Free university teaching degrees could help manage the teacher workforce crisis, according to the union, which wants to see the government deliver "proactive initiatives" to deal with the issue.
In Tasmania, a financial incentive of $30,000 is offered to 45 University of Tasmania students in their final year of study under the Teacher Interim Placement Program (TIPP).
Education Minster Roger Jaensch would not be drawn on whether he would consider free teaching degrees, but said TIPP offered paid employment as part of the internship, a guaranteed job at a public school, and travel and accommodation expenses.
Australian Education Union state president David Genford said the state's response to educational challenges was inadequate and called on the government to take note of interstate progress on teacher shortages.
He said making teaching university degrees free would boost Tasmania's supply of teachers.
"While it won't immediately fix the crisis we're in, making university education study free for prospective teachers is one step in the right direction, and will lessen the workload burden on current educators," Mr Genford said.
"What we're seeing in Victoria and elsewhere are significant and progressive initiatives to tackle the teacher shortage.
"Yet in Tasmania where schools, particularly in regional areas, are facing severe teacher shortages, there is little direction from the Rockliff government about how it plans to dig our state out of this crisis."
The Victorian policy gives $18,000 to all secondary teaching students who graduate and then work in a public school for two years, and attempts to boost teachers in rural areas by offering financial incentive packages of up to $50,000.
Mr Jaensch said the government was adopting a range of initiatives to address the teacher shortage.
This included the TIPP, the Teach Tasmania campaign that features promotional videos of people fishing and surfing interspersed with kids in classrooms showing what it would be like to live and work in the state and a recruitment program for teaching graduates that streamlines public school employment.
He said the recent Teacher Wage Agreement was a proactive $79 million policy to encourage more teachers into the workforce.
This included a 9.5 per cent salary increase over three years, cost of living increases to base salaries, the development of a first year teacher induction program and annual payments and incentives for teachers in isolated schools.
It also offered an allowance for teachers working with disengaged students.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.