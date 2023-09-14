A combined eight North Launceston and Launceston players have been recognised in the Tasmanian State League's team of the year.
Picked as if the team were to play a match, five Bombers and three Blues added the honour to their football résumés, with North Launceston's Brad Cox-Goodyer named coach of the team.
He was named in his ninth team of the year and was joined by teammates Alex Lee (fourth), Jack Avent (third), Brandon Leary (second) and Ben Simpson (first).
Launceston duo Jake Hinds and Brodie Palfreyman were named for the fourth and second time respectively while teenager Liam Jones received the honour for the first time.
As the youngest coach in the league, Cox-Goodyer described the accolade as "pretty special" before praising his fellow Bombers.
"All of those guys played in the state game as well, so they're very deserving," Cox-Goodyer said.
"I probably thought Fletcher Bennett might have been a little bit stiff to miss out if I'm being truthfully honest but Alex, Ben, Jack and Brandon all deserve to be there, they've had terrific years and we'll definitely lean on them on Sunday to get us over the line."
Launceston coach Mitch Thorp described the Blues' three representatives as "different", with the trio having varied levels of individual success.
"Jake's a well-established player, can play forward and obviously played large parts in the midfield so he thoroughly deserved his spot, while his leadership off-field shouldn't be ignored either," he said.
"Liam's a good story, he's a product out of the Launnie footy's juniors and then into the Devils and in his first real season of senior footy, he's kicked 30 goals and on multiple occasions has had more than 20 disposals.
"So I'm really pleased for him and he's got a very bright future, he's someone that we're really leaning on to regenerate our midfield with a few older guys retiring last year and moving on this year.
"Palf's numbers were pretty extraordinary given the lack of experience we had on ball this year and the amount of attention that he got on a weekly basis.
"He was our number one contested-ball winner and hard-ball-get winner for the year, he played very much an inside selfless role and for a little fella, from time to time, that was pretty difficult."
Captaincy of the side went to Kingborough skipper Lachlan Clifford, who was named in the team for the first time.
Ranked in the top five for contested possessions, disposals and clearances, Clifford's game went to another level this season.
Lauderdale's Sam Siggins was named vice-captain, named at centre half-forward despite spending time in the midfield and ruck throughout the season.
Making the team of the year for the sixth time, Siggins topping the competition for disposals, contested possessions and clearances, while also featuring in the top 10 for inside 50s, hit-outs and contested marks.
B: James Bealey (Clarence), Ben Donnelly (Kingborough), Keegan Wylie (Clarence)
HB: Tyler McGinniss (North Hobart), Blake Waight (Glenorchy), Elijah Reardon (Kingborough)
C: Jack Avent (North Launceston), Lachlan Clifford (Kingborough), Brodie Palfreyman (Launceston)
HF: Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston), Sam Siggins (Lauderdale), Baxter Norton (Clarence)
F: Liam Jones (Launceston), Jack Tomkinson (Kingborough), Jake Hinds (Launceston)
Foll: Alex Lee (North Launceston), Ben Simpson (North Launceston), Kieran Lovell (Kingborough)
Int: Eddie Cole (Kingborough), Angus Norton (North Hobart), Brandon Leary (North Launceston), Sam Green (Clarence)
Coach: Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston)
Captain: Lachlan Clifford (Kingborough)
Vice-captain: Sam Siggins (Lauderdale)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.