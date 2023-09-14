The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

2023 Tasmanian State League team of the year announced

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Siggins, Jack Avent and Liam Jones were all members of the TSL's team of the year. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Sam Siggins, Jack Avent and Liam Jones were all members of the TSL's team of the year. Pictures by Paul Scambler

A combined eight North Launceston and Launceston players have been recognised in the Tasmanian State League's team of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.