Tasmanian pharmacists will soon have another tool in their toolbox to better treat urinary tract infection.
Women will soon be able to go to their pharmacist and be prescribed antibiotics for uncomplicated UTIs.
It is part of a host of pharmacy reforms the state government announced on Thursday, September 14.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the initiative would help to ease pressure on general practitioners and hospitals.
He said it was a "nation-leading" approach to supporting community pharmacies to deliver more services.
"It follows the highly successful No Script, No Stress initiative introduced last year that has enabled Tasmanian pharmacists to make a one-off supply of most prescription-only medicines to patients," Mr Barnett said.
Minister for Women Madeleine Ogilvie said greater access to UTI treatments from a pharmacy was an important women's health initiative.
"This expanded service will ensure more Tasmanian women get the healthcare they need without waiting to see a GP," Ms Ogilvie said.
The Tasmanian government has made the changes following an independent industry review.
Opposition health spokeswoman Anita Dow said the reforms were long overdue and the review was important.
She claimed it was false to consider the changes "nation-leading".
"The fact remains though that Tasmania's health system is the worst it's ever been under the mismanagement of the Liberal government, despite the ongoing dedication and hard work of our health care workers," Ms Dow said.
She said pharmacists had a key role to relieve some of the burden on the state's hospitals.
Also announced in the Tasmanian government's reforms was a pilot program to allow pharmacists to prescribe medication to Tasmanian aged care residents in collaboration with their general practitioner.
Mr Barnett said it would improve the medication safety of residents, lead to a better quality of life and help prevent trips to hospital.
"We know many GPs spend valuable time reissuing prescriptions for residents, rather than spending that time addressing residents emerging health needs,'' Mr Barnett said.
He said he was confident the collaboration between GPs and pharmacists alongside a treatment plan approved by the GP would significantly improve patient care.
The government will continue to work with pharmacy, medical and residential aged care facility representative groups as the pilot gets underway in several sites, Mr Barnett said.
This will happen over the coming months. It was another recommendation from the review.
