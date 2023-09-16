Why Tasmania needs more government ministers

Jeremy Rockliff has the scope now to increase his cabinet from nine to 10 or even 11 under the Constitution Act.
The winner of the next election doesn't have to wait until a bigger parliament after the election, the Premier can do it now.
I bet Labor won't make a big fuss because they would do it now and certainly will increase the size of cabinet if they win government.
Why? Because it's good policy.
It has the same logic as increasing the number of seats by 10.
The smaller parliament was a false economy and robbed the parliament of its capacity to properly manage what is now an $8.7 billion state budget.
I know there will be populist crazies who will scream bigger government, but politicians are lay people who were elected on the strength of their profile and experience.
They are not all economists or accountants and few have board room experience, but we trust them to manage a huge budget of what is in effect a huge corporation.
Putting aside for a moment Leonie Hiscutt who represents the government in the Legislative Council, the cabinet comprises nine poor souls who are not paid nearly enough to manage big responsibilities while trying to stay out of trouble.
Guy Barnett manages the huge responsibilities of health, costing $2.9 billion and our energy future, amidst a massive transformation nationally from fossil fuels to renewable energy while at some stage finding time to manage veteran affairs.
North-West MP Roger Jaensch has to manage the $2 billion education department plus environment and climate change, our national parks and Aboriginal affairs.
Some of the portfolios under ministerial control you could refer to as zombie responsibilities in that they are not high maintenance or time-consuming.
Even still, the most mundane responsibility of a minister always has the potential to sink his or her career.
I'm thinking of the arts, veterans affairs, consumer affairs, heritage, or sport and recreation and disability services.
As the minister, where the buck stops, you could never take your eyes off them.
The moment you do, you're dead.
Rockliff has a few backbenchers to choose from, Simon Wood in Bass, Nick Duigan MLC for Windermere and Jane Howlett MLC for Prosser.
He could promote at least one of them with smaller portfolios to cut their teeth on.
Even one addition would make a difference.
I would much rather pay for an extra minister or two, costing a few hundred thousand dollars extra a year to join cabinet, than pay out millions because someone tired, overwhelmed and overworked stuffed up.
Certainly, after the election with the House of Assembly back to 35 MPs the new premier ought to increase the cabinet, up to 11 if possible.
I would not support a reduction in ministerial staff because ministers need all the help they can get.
It currently costs taxpayers $22.3 million a year to fund the cabinet and staff, which is chicken feed given what they have to administer.
In the previous 35-seat parliament governments pulled stunts like reducing cabinet to seven or eight but this was just cheap politics.
Thankfully at the 1986 election both major party leaders, Robin Gray and Ken Wriedt said they would increase cabinet to 10.
In the next parliament the major party leaders ought to offer parliamentary secretary positions to promising backbenchers so they can learn the ropes of management and accountability.
Ministerial responsibility under the Westminster system requires minsters to take responsibility for the actions of their departments and agencies, and to resign when their departments and agencies stuff up.
Of course ministers rarely resign or are rarely sacked but the lofty standards expose ministers to the most detailed and thorough level of public scrutiny of any organisation.
Ministers perform their duties under the intense glare of public expectations and under the focus of a giant public microscope.
They have to perform in the raucous bear pit of public life where judgement of their actions is relentless and never fair.
In the face of this distorted theatre their decisions and actions must be precise and unimpeachable.
It's like walking a high wire strung between two skyscrapers and without a safety net.
One wrong foot and you're dead.
Therefore, these poor souls must be given all the help they can get so they can make good decisions with our money.
That's why premiers should expand their cabinet to the maximum number possible along with a small contingent of parliamentary secretaries who can be trained on the job to competently plug gaps and be available when required.
It is such a cop-out to oppose expansion of any aspect of parliament, but the same cynics call for scalps whenever an overworked and overwhelmed minister gets it wrong.
Anyone who thinks ministerial life is all about limousines and perks has no idea what they are talking about.
Imagine working a 70-hour week, plus attending public functions all weekend.
Just ponder that for a moment.
