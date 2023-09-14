The first stage of the Northern Suburbs Community Recreational Hub on Invermay Road will start later this month, Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street says.
Mr Street in parliament on Thursday provided an update on the $43.6 million project for which the state government will provide $27.5 million over two years, the federal government $15 million and the City of Launceston council $1.1 million.
Project planning started in June for the facility which will be the new hub for netball in Northern Tasmania.
The development will feature four dedicated indoor netball courts alongside three additional multi-use indoor courts for basketball, volleyball and other sports along with grandstand seating.
There will be a gymnastics area, rock climbing walls as well as weightlifting and boxing facilities
Mr Street said Anstie Constructions had been contracted to deliver stage one early works of the project which will primarily involve demolition and site remediation.
He said a development application had been lodged with the council to enable stage two of the project to proceed.
"We know there's a long way to go to ensure every sport has the space it needs, which is a long-term plan I'm committed to, but this is a fantastic step on that journey," Mr Street said.
The new recreational hub is expected to be opened mid to late 2025.
