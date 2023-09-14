The Examiner
Northern Suburbs Community Recreational Hub work to start

Matt Maloney
Updated September 14 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
A concept design of the new $43.6 million Northern Suburbs Community Recreational Hub.
The first stage of the Northern Suburbs Community Recreational Hub on Invermay Road will start later this month, Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street says.

