If not now then when for a Voice

IF NOT now, then when?
We need to finally draw a line in the sand and act now to address our First People's issues, including poor levels of education, health, life expectancy and incarceration rates which are 1.4 times higher than for non-indigenous people.
A 'yes' vote is a vote for a better Australia, where we can be proud that we are a fair and inclusive society whose values are ones of kindness, righting wrongs and ensuring that the people that were the first Australians are given a fair go.
That's the Australia I want to live in.
If there is a 'no' win on 14 October, our appetite for change will disappear.
Think of the failed Republic referendum of 1999 - nothing has happened since.
Noel Pearson, a leading Aboriginal advocate who has been working on recognition and a Voice for over 16 years, says "let's fix this now".
Let's not let believe the Liberals proposal to hold an "if/if/maybe" referendum and allow these long-standing issues to continue.
And quite frankly, who wants another referendum at a huge cost to the public purse.
We owe a 'yes' vote to our First People.
We need to recognise them in the Constitution and for them to have a forum to advise the government on the issues that affect them.
It makes sense.
Please don't be frightened of this, there is nothing to fear - it's simple.
Christine Brown, Launceston
AS A group of residents of the Fingal community, we decided to look at the facts about our town.
We asked Break O' Day Council and Centacare Evolve for their feasibility study, but thus far we haven't received one.
We have one small shop, no doctor, no dentist, no hospital, no regular public transport, no cafes, no restaurants, no pub.
Unemployment and prevalence of significant health conditions are both well above state averages.
The state government's own definition of suitable locations for social housing stipulates well-located suburbs with access to services.
Fingal does not meet that test.
A recent Anglicare report points to the 'poverty premium' on low-income households.
This premium is exacerbated in small towns, because the town lacks choice or access to goods and services.
One in five local residents have already signed our petition.
We are, and always have been, a welcoming town.
But we are also a town under significant strain due to the lack of essential services.
We share concerns about the chronic lack of social housing.
Our town already has a higher density of social housing units than any other town in the municipality, according to the best available data we can access.
We believe that it is reasonable to ask why another social housing scheme seeking to serve a disadvantaged group should be built in a remote and poorly-served town.
Surely this exacerbates disadvantage when there are towns in the municipality that are much better served.
Hamish Thompson, Fingal
IF managers in the private or public sector sack workers because they think labour hire companies can do it better or cheaper, shouldn't those boards or managers be sacked and replaced by the labour hire managers?
Geoff Lyons, Riverside.
VOTING 'yes' is supposed to be supporting a more unified society.
Maybe I'm just being dumb, but I cannot see how creating a parliamentary body consisting only of those with a particular racial profile will achieve that.
A vision of Indigenous People having been downtrodden for 235 years is being projected to emotionally blackmail voters into sympathetic acquiescence for a mantra purportedly based on noble ideals formulated at Uluru. Close scrutiny of the Uluru statement reveals more about aims for self determination and rights to land than it does about any noble desire for a unified society.
A 'no' vote will not have Australia despised by other nations, but should result in a wake up call to the government about the ineffective use of the billion dollars currently allocated to Indigenous organisations.
If the 'no' vote does succeed in a bottoms up rather than a bureaucratic down approach for re-allocation of this money we might indeed see better conditions in Australian communities with a more cohesive society resulting.
John Coulson, Dilston.
