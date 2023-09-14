Bridgenorth and Old Launcestonians have had some titanic battles this season in the NTFAW premier.
The Parrots, who are entering their first grand final on Saturday, have come out victors on every occasion, but OLs have run them as close as four points - the closest Bridgenorth have come to defeat all year.
Blues skipper Macenzi Lloyd said her side know they're up for a challenge on Saturday.
"They have very good hand skills, ball skills, elite pressure, they've got pretty good structures and just their running ability across the ground. I think that we will try and combat that come Saturday," she said.
Parrots co-captain Mikaela Clarke spoke equally positively of her opposition, noting OLs' on-ballers as particularly dangerous.
"It's always just a really strong fight. We've both got really strong midfield groups, it's always a battle through the midfield," she said.
"And then across the field, we're both really even sides, so it is hard to get that upper hand."
Both leaders were reluctant to play into either of the favourite or underdog roles, with Clarke denoting it as outside noise.
"It's all about doing what we've been doing all year," she said.
"There's obviously pressure externally, that's definitely coming in with that undefeated tag, but to be able to just follow our processes and go in knowing that we know how to play football and let it happen and hope that the outcome comes with that."
Lloyd was dismissive of the idea that her side, who are preparing for their fourth-consecutive grand final, had nothing to lose.
"I think it's just business as usual, we've been in a couple of grand finals before, so we know what we need to do to prepare ... it's just take it as it comes, bring good vibes and good energy to the club and just take that energy through," she said.
"Mentality doesn't change regardless of who we're playing. I think if we play our brand of footy, then we should be able to improve on [last year's grand final loss]."
While 16 wins on the trot doesn't speak to a lot of weaknesses for the Parrots, one that Clarke identified was their goal-kicking woes.
Bridgenorth have kicked more goals than behinds only five times this season, culminating in a tally of 120 majors and 169 points ahead of the big dance.
It almost caused defeat in their second semi-final clash against OLs, with the minor premiers 1.11 (17) at one stage and were only leading by four points despite nine more scoring shots.
However, the sheer weight of chances has proven enough time and again, with an average of 12.6 more scoring shots per match than their opponents, including a 10.5 differential against OLs.
While Clarke and Lloyd clearly desired a win on Saturday, both were happy to be a part of the occasion.
"I think it'd be a good matchup come Saturday. It's always a good game between us, so hopefully, it's still a close one come Saturday," Lloyd said.
"Enjoy the game, enjoy the process and enjoy the week," Clarke added.
The second of four grand finals across Saturday, the women's grand final gets under way at 11.25am at UTAS Stadium.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.