BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Set on a low maintenance block of approximately 347 metre-squared, this recently refurbished three-bedroom home is perfectly positioned in a quiet little pocket of one of Launceston's most sought after suburbs.
When approaching the property you'll take it for a quant cottage, but upon stepping inside your jaw will drop. With a modern update, the home is sleek and stylish. Great care has been taken to ensure the refurbishment is both timeless and chic.
The open plan kitchen, living and dining area is the main hub of the home. The kitchen features quality appliances, smooth clean lines and generous amounts of bench and cupboard space. You'll have all the space you need to experiment and entertain.
The living area provides a casual entertaining area and is kept beautifully warm by a reverse-cycle heat pump.
All three bedrooms are substantial in size and enjoy the convenience of built-in wardrobes. The home also enjoys the benefit of two bathrooms. The main bathroom features a separate bath, shower, vanity and toilet whilst the second bathroom offers shower, toilet and vanity.
Externally there is a private north-facing deck, small storage shed and off street parking space for two vehicles. Built circa 1940, this beautifully presented home is very conveniently located. It's a short, level stroll to the local supermarket, pharmacy, newsagency, and medical centre.
