House of the Week | An architecturally chic masterpiece

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Discover definitive contemporary living in this visionary architectural masterpiece, perfectly nestled within the picturesque surrounds of the Tamar River estuary.
"Riverdance, an award-winning, luxurious lifestyle residence, boasts expansive vistas and 350m of waterfront property, providing an idyllic retreat for families, professionals, and retirees alike," David Parry of Parry Property said.
Set on an impressive 8006 square-metre estate that is securely fenced, this exquisite home is designed to embrace the natural beauty of its surroundings.
The labyrinth walkway and winding garden paths invite you to explore the two acres of spectacular scenic grounds, teeming with an abundance of wildlife.
"At the heart of the property lies the heated indoor, inground swimming pool, providing a tranquil oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation," David said.
Step outside to the shaded outdoor living area, perfect for entertaining and soaking in the panoramic views of the iconic Batman Bridge and surrounding estuary.
The residence itself is divided into three distinct zones, offering ultimate privacy and functionality.
The first-level main bedroom suite features a private balcony, feature fireplace, generous walk-in robe, and spacious ensuite, while additional bedrooms and a versatile study or fourth bedroom offer flexibility for growing families or visiting guests.
Catering to the entertainer, the stylish kitchen is adorned with imported rounded Italian Caesar stone benchtops, quality appliances, and ample storage.
The warm Jarrah timber floors and quality carpeting throughout further enhance the luxurious atmosphere.
With secure double-garaging and easy access to Launceston Airport, Riverdance offers an elite lifestyle experience, seamlessly blending modern design with the tranquil serenity of Tasmania's natural landscape.
Don't miss this opportunity to make 132 Kayena Road, your own private sanctuary. Homes like this don't stay on the market for long, and a property as beautiful as this won't come around everyday.
Expressions of Interest close September 27 at 12pm unless sold prior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.