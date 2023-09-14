Excitement is high at Shark Park with Hillwood chasing their first NTFA senior premiership since 2019.
They are also after just their second senior flag since 2000.
Jake Pearce's side takes on Rocherlea, who they haven't met since round 12, with the club raring to go for grand final day at UTAS Stadium.
"I can't really put into words the excitement," he said.
"The (supporters) are there every Thursday night regardless of how we're tracking and all of a sudden now there's just that little bit of a vibe and it's up-and-about.
"We had a few extra there on Tuesday night at training which was really good to see.
"We've got our sponsors and hopefully a few more coming down (Thursday night) which will be a really good vibe."
He said the Sharks' colours were out on display.
"There are a few people with a few flags and stuff like that out on the doorsteps and outside which has been really good," he said.
"I'm confident the Hillwood community will get behind us.
"The girls' (team) are doing a bit of work and the twos boys and then there's the parents and supporters that have been there.
"It's a really good vibe and it's just awesome for the hard work we've put in over the last couple of years."
The Sharks accounted for Bridgenorth 11.17 (83) to 8.12 (60) in the decider at Windsor Park in 2019.
"We were probably nearly expected to win it that year," Pearce said.
"We had a little bit of slump through the middle of the year and we came back and finished off really well.
"The biggest thing from that was we lost a lot of players (post-season) and that put us on the back foot.
"So this one's probably been really special in regards to the fact we've really built a strong team and our expectations for this year were just to play finals.
"To play in the ultimate final is huge so we're really excited."
As Pearce highlighted, the playing list has completely changed since 2019.
According to Game Day and PlayHQ, only a handful of players from the 2019 premiership-winning side are among the current group including the likes of Pearce, Mackenzie Blazely, Isaac Thompson, Zac Oldenhof, Jarrod Frankcombe and Andrew Whitmore.
Former Launceston TSL senior players Jack Tuthill and Jacob Boyd are among the new faces at Hillwood this year compared to last year when the Sharks finished seventh.
They finished bottom of the ladder in 2021 with just one win.
Hillwood defeated Scottsdale 8.12 (60) to 2.8 (20) in the 2000 NTFA division one (top-tier) decider according to the Sharks' website.
