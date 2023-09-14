For the second time in less than a month, the Tasmanian State League has a new games-record holder.
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer will eclipse Glenorchy's Josh Arnold in his side's preliminary final against Clarence on Sunday - his 241st TSL match.
"It's obviously been spoken pretty heavily about, the games record this year, as we know it was going to be to-and-fro between Josh and I at the end of the year," he said.
"I can talk about it now but come Sunday, I'm not going to be focusing on it at all - it's a nice achievement but I've got bigger fish to fry."
The games record adds to what is already an impressive list of achievements within the competition for Cox-Goodyer.
He's a two-time Alastair Lynch Medallist as league best-and-fairest, five-time premiership player, a Darrel Baldock Medallist as best on ground in a grand final, a Peter Hudson Medallist as league leading goal-kicker, a nine-time team of the year representative and a life member of the competition.
The Northern Bombers' performances this season mean he could add another accolade next Saturday - premiership coach.
It's one that he says would "probably" be at the top of the tree despite everything else he's achieved.
"You put a lot more into the coaching that people probably don't see, thinking about selection or game plans or worrying about the opposition, just doing little things like that ... so in terms of the stress level, it does consume you," Cox-Goodyer said.
"To get reward is obviously what we are after ... and if we were to get that ultimate success, it would be quite high up there but we've got to get through Clarence first."
Cox-Goodyer said forging a career in coaching like North Launceston predecessors Zane Littlejohn and Taylor Whitford - who are at VFL outfits Box Hill and Casey respectively - is something he's certainly interested in.
Maintaining strong relationships with them, as well as former teammates Josh Ponting and Jake Pearce who coach NTFA premier division grand final combatants Rocherlea and Hillwood, the Bombers' leader is able to take lessons from his close mates and their coaching.
Having played with North Launceston since under-9s, Cox-Goodyer has spent more than two decades at the Bombers.
"I'll probably say that I had a bit of talent when I was younger and had I been a bit more committed and driven, maybe I could've gone a bit further but they're life lessons you learn along the way and you don't get to where you are without those lessons," he said.
"It's panned out pretty well now, I'm coming to the end of my playing days and transitioning into coaching, so footy has been a big part of my life.
"This league that I'm grateful to take the games record over now is unfortunately coming to an end but it's all I've known, it's all I've played.
"It's a bit of a shame but it's nice to be recognised at the pointy end of it."
