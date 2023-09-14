The Examiner
Home/Video/Breaking

TSL: North Launceston's Brad Cox-Goodyer becomes games-record holder

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the second time in less than a month, the Tasmanian State League has a new games-record holder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.