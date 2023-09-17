It's the immovable force of Launceston.
In 2002, Launceston's first red light camera was installed in Brisbane Street, opposite the Royal Oak.
The two brown boxes on poles - which are linked underground - provided two years of scratchy service before being decommissioned in 2004.
To this day residents ask the question - are those things still working?
The answer is no, and it's been no for nearly 20 years.
Even in a city renowned for lovingly maintaining its historic buildings and monuments, that's impressive staying power.
In the time that these two humble poles have operated in a purely scenery-adding capacity, the mall has added and axed its talking pillows and thylacine statues, which are now located in Civic Square.
For context, there's a whole generation of drivers that weren't even born the last time the camera nabbed a red-running driver.
Those who do remember being booked by it will be no younger than 37.
Such has been the camera's chameleonic ability to blend in with the streetscape that by now, should it ever be taken down, it has surely earned a glorious retirement far away from the Mowbray tip.
A museum bidding war may be required to settle lasting ownership of Launceston's first and only red light camera.
Failing that, it could just stay where it is.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.