The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston red light camera assured of a glorious retirement

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 17 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The decomissioned red light camera on Brisbane Street. Picture by Craig George
The decomissioned red light camera on Brisbane Street. Picture by Craig George

It's the immovable force of Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.