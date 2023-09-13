Driver hospitalised after crash in state's North

An elderly man has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle crash in Conara on Wednesday evening.
The man sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the Launceston General Hospital.
Police arrived at the scene near the junction of Esk Main Road and Milford Road shortly before 5.45pm.
Traffic delays were experienced for several hours, however, the roads were not closed.
The scene was cleared by 9.45pm.
