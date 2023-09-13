Medico tells jury a machete was likely weapon

A wound to the arm of a Deloraine man appeared to have been caused by a machete or something sharp, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Launceston General Hospital emergency department doctor Lucy Reed was giving evidence in the trial of Zachary Lloyd Clark Newitt who has pleaded not guilty to wounding Khan Egger, then 18, and to wounding Waylon Tatnell on December 18 2021.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker says Mr Newitt was acting in self-defence for himself and his nine-year-old son when the injuries occurred.
He said Mr Newitt was armed with a hammer, not a machete.
READ MORE: Man pleads not guilty to machete attack
Dr Reed said an LGH report revealed that Mr Egger was treated for a three-centimetre laceration which affected the tendons which moved fingers in his left hand.
A hammer retrieved from Mr Newitt's house was shown to Dr Reed.
She was also shown a picture of Mr Egger's wound.
"Do you think its likely that the hammer caused the wound you saw in the picture," crown prosecutor Verity Dawkins asked.
"I think its unlikely," she said.
When Mr Tucker asked whether the claw of the hammer could have caused the cut, she said it could have caused a puncture, but not as clean an edge as a sharp object.
The jury heard on Tuesday that Mr Egger and Mr Tatnell were outside Mr Newitt's house when he emerged waving a weapon around and telling them to f--- off.
The incident came after several weeks of confrontations and accusations between Mr Newitt and Mr Egger and his father Christopher about apparent abuse and disrespect in a supermarket.
Mr Newitt's sister Sarah Newitt gave evidence that she went to her brother's home after he sent a screenshot of messages which indicated people were going to his home to cause a disturbance.
She said she saw Mr Egger trying to kick Mr Newitt who was holding a hammer.
She said she saw Mr Newitt swing the hammer and hit Mr Egger in the ribs.
Ms Newitt said the hammer had a wooden handle and had yellow tape on it.
Ms Dawkins cross-examined Ms Newitt about the weapon.
"Mr Newitt didn't have a hammer, did he?" she asked.
"Zach did have a hammer," Ms Newitt replied.
"He had a machete, he had a big knife?" Ms Dawkins asked.
"No," Ms Newitt said.
"I did not see any contact to the forearm it was a hammer."
Ms Dawkins suggested that Ms Newitt was lying to help her brother.
'No, I wouldn't lie for him, I took an affirmation to tell the truth and that is what I'm doing," Ms Newitt said.
Christopher Egger told the jury that he was on his porch one day when Mr Newitt arrived and ranted that he was "going f--- Khan up the arse while you watch, bash him and stomp on his throat."
Mr Egger said he probably told his son what Mr Newitt said.
While cross-examining, Mr Tucker suggested to Mr Egger that he said to Mr Newitt "you lay a hand on him and I'll f---ing kill you."
"Oh bullshit, no, no, no,no," Mr Egger said.
On the night of the alleged wounding, Mr Egger said he fell off his chair he was so drunk.
"Were you awake when there was conversation about people going around to Zach Newitt's place?" Mr Tucker asked.
"I don't remember any of that, I'd been on it all day," he said.
Mr Tucker suggested Mr Egger wasn't so drunk that he couldn't send Mr Newitt a text message after the incident.
"You called him a dog c---, didn't you," Mr Tucker asked.
"I did, good on me," Mr Egger said.
The trial continues on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.