The Greens say regulations covering commercial tourism in national parks remain "as murky as ever" after raising questions about approval processes for a development at Freycinet.
A development application for free-standing camps within the Freycinet National Park sited at Cooks Corner and Bluestone Bay was lodged with the Glamorgan-Spring Bay Council.
The camps include six tents, a communal kitchen and dining tent, and a toilet block.
Greens MP Vica Bayley questioned whether a Reserve Activity Assessment (RAA) had been completed for the application, and said if such an assessment had been undertaken, the application would be refused.
An RAA is done where there is potential for environmental values to be impacted.
He also pointed to a quote taken from the 2019 Freycinet Master Plan, which states that there should be no more infrastructure south of the Hazards for commercial day-based operation.
Environment Minister Roger Jaensch said the development refers to free-standing camps that will be set up in September and removed in May, which are completely demountable and designed to leave a minimal footprint at the site.
He said an environmental impact assessment and a review of the natural and cultural values, including a flora and fauna survey and aboriginal assessments, had taken place.
"I'm advised that there is a longstanding licence from the Parks and Wildlife Service for this activity," Mr Jaensch said.
"An inspection of the site was undertaken in late 2019 with representatives from Parks and Wildlife, along with environmental consultants and aboriginal consultants," he said.
"I'm confident, based on advice that I have, that the appropriate process has been followed and is being followed regarding the issuing of leases and licences."
Mr Bayley said a clear answer on the RAA was not provided by Mr Jaensch.
"The trouble with lease and license arrangements in national parks is that they are secret. The Greens have long requested these be made publicly available, Parks have failed to deliver," Mr Bayley said.
"As an exclusive lease this development should be assessed as a Level 3 RAA, a process that involves community consultation. Additionally, nowhere in the DA for this "standing camp" is there mention of the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Services Standing Camp Policy 2021, or if this project has been assessed against that," he said.
"Once again we find an opaque process to assess development over treasured public land where business interests receive special treatment, while ordinary Tasmanians are kept in the dark."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.