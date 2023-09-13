The proposed Macquarie Point stadium still faces many hurdles, but Tasmania's AFL team chairman wouldn't have it any other way.
The $715 million stadium has dominated public and political debate since it was announced 18 months ago and remains the final sticking point in a three-decade push for a team in the Apple Isle.
Fronting media in Launceston on Wednesday with 'Believe Tasmanian' emblazoned behind him, Grant O'Brien reflected that overcoming challenges was par for the course.
"One of the things that we're realising at getting to this point ... Tassie haven't been handed this," the chairman and former Tasmanian AFL taskforce member said.
"Tassie had to work to get it, and that's part of being Tasmanian.
"When we started the Taskforce four years ago, I don't think there were too many people who gave us a chance of getting a licence - did they?
"We got the licence because when we sailed up to obstacles we were able to find a way around it and people believed. I don't think it's going to be much different than the stadium."
The team's inaugural board was unveiled late Tuesday night and features a host of high-profile Tasmanians including retired premiership star Alastair Lynch.
Mr O'Brien said the nine-strong group would prioritise establishing a sub-committee aimed at delivering the stadium.
"There's work to be done, there are minds to be changed - there's an imperative for us to deliver the stadium," he said.
"We've got many other tasks to perform, but building the infrastructure and ensuring that's in place in time is going to be a big focus.
"Without a stadium there's no team, but that's not our plan."
Mr O'Brien said finding a location for the team's high performance centre, set to be based in the state's South, would take "a little while".
However, discussions with councils have begun.
