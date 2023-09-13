The simple pleasure of a flower in bloom is something everyone knows, but not many know it better than the Launceston Orchid Society.
They adore their dendrobiums, venerate their vandas and vanillas, and dote over their dancing-ladies, and will showcase all of those and more at an upcoming show.
The local floral fanatics will celebrate spring and orchids from September 23 to 24 at the Max Fry Memorial Hall for their annual Orchid Society Show.
The society's president, Priscilla Greve, said the orchids of all shapes, sizes and colours will be on display with plenty of prizes on offer.
"There's going to be a lot of variety at this year's show and we're expecting a good turnout," Ms Greve said.
"For everyone coming along it's going to be such a treat; orchids are so beautiful when they are in flower and are a fascinating plant."
Alongside displays of beautiful orchids, the show will feature potting demonstrations and advice for beginners and enthusiasts alike.
"This is a great place to start your collection," Ms Greve said.
The Launceston Orchid Society Show will run at the Max Fry Memorial Hall from 9am to 4pm on September 23 and 10am to 4pm on September 24.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.