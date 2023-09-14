The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Up Late' with Tony Rooke returns to Junction Arts Festival?

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Rooke will lead this year's "Up Late" caberet at Junction Arts Festival. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tony Rooke will lead this year's "Up Late" caberet at Junction Arts Festival. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Some say risque humour is what makes a great cabaret. But Tony Rooke knows there's more to it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.