Some say risque humour is what makes a great cabaret. But Tony Rooke knows there's more to it.
He would argue nudity is a part not the parcel of a great show's whole - but he certainly knows it gets "bums in seats".
Rooke's curated, raucous and daring cabaret, Up Late, returns this year to Junction Arts Festival after sell-out 2022 shows and is promising bigger and better thrills in an "evening where anything goes".
Playing three nights at Du Cane Brewery, the collaborative cabaret comes from some of the country's internationally renowned performers, including the circus companies ROOKE and YUMMY, as well as a "troupe of friends from their travels".
The eccentric Rooke - who collected much of this year's motley crew from his 50-year theatre career in Launceston - will again emcee Up Late, this time alongside Alison Wilks, in a night he promises you won't forget.
"With Up Late this year, we wanted something full of life, full of humour," Rooke said.
"It's interesting what people expect from a cabaret because I'm not focused on that nude aspect of the show; this one's a lot more about skill. There is the nudity and g-strings, but that's not the point."
"This year is about human engagement and it also has that bit of cabaret sexiness without being crude or indecent."
Much of Up Late's excitement this year comes courtesy of local performers Rooke has enticed on stage, including the likes of Joel Salem - and his robotic companion Erik the Dog - and circus couple Freyja and Conor Wild.
As well, other Australian acts like the suitcase juggling sensation Hazel Bock will make an appearance between dance acts, burlesque and high-flying trapeze from young aerialist Ivy Marshall.
And although Rooke curated the show's artist selection this year, Up Late is an incredibly collaborative show where those on the stage are involved with every facet of the overall cabaret's makeup.
"It's a different show to last year's; more expansive in many ways," Rooke said.
"To ask an audience to sit down for 90-minutes and feel it fly by, what you've got to give them has got to be damn good, I reckon.
"So we have a real celebration of the quality we have here in Northern Tasmania while inviting some of our very close, skillful friends to join in.
"This is world-class, cutting-edge cabaret at its best"
Up Late will play three nights from 9pm on September 21, 22 and 23 at Du Cane Brewery as part of Junction Arts Festival. Tickets are available at the Junction Arts Festival website.
