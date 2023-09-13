Whether at AFL or grassroots level, footy is enjoying a purple patch.
And the scene is set for a ripping NTFA premier grand final day at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
About 6000 spectators were at the same event last year and the league is hoping for the same enthusiasm.
But senior men's competition reporter Brian Allen says it's time to aim for the stars.
With eight different clubs competing, Allen has declared the goal should be a crowd of 10,000 throughout the day.
Hillwood will take on Rocherlea in the senior men's while Bridgenorth will battle Old Launcestonians in the women's.
Ben Hann and Rob Shaw have just come off a great day of reporting at the NTFA division one grand finals which saw Old Scotch and Deloraine enjoy the spoils at senior level.
Hann gives us his take on who played well on the big stage.
Meanwhile, Josh Partridge has his head in the TSL finals.
Launceston, who won the past three premierships, have been eliminated, leaving the Bombers as the North's great hope.
How will they fare in their preliminary against Clarence at UTAS Stadium this weekend?
Elsewhere, the soccer season is coming to its closing stages and Shaw gives us a rundown on the finals and awards.
Don't forget to nominate for the The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards. The big night is fast approaching!
