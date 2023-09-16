A decision to dismiss appeals against the North East Rail Trail has been welcomed by some, however staunch opponents of the project remain.
Outgoing chairman of the North East Residents and Farmers Stuart Bryce said he had doubts about the methods used by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT) to dismiss the appeal.
The TASCAT panel rejected tests for metals like arsenic in water runoff from railway ballast - which will be crushed to form the path - that were conducted using acidic water.
Instead, the panel based their decision on the results of tests using water with a neutral pH.
"Rainwater is not neutral," Mr Bryce said.
"Having been a farmer and knowing to measure it, because our sprayers are dependent upon pH, it's between 5.8 and 5.9, which is acid."
Mr Bryce said farmers in the region had concerns over privacy and security as the trail would be unfenced.
Mr Bryce was sceptical that the trail would be worth the investment, as The National Cycling Participation Survey showed the number of people riding had decreased.
"Bicycle usage in Australia has been in freefall, notwithstanding that mountain biking has gone through the roof," he said.
"Mountain bikers won't use it because they're all on the mountain trails, and because it's an unsealed trail road bikers won't use it.
"Having explored some of the mainland trails I didn't see a single cyclist. Not one."
In 2011, about 40 per cent of people surveyed said they had ridden in the past year nationally and in Tasmania.
By 2023 this had dropped to 36.7 per cent nationally and 32 per cent in Tasmania.
This perspective was not shared by all, and Bicycle Network spokesperson Alison Hetherington said when it came to rail trails, it was a case of "build it and they will come".
Ms Hetherington said trails interstate had proven to be tourism drawcards, and it was unlikely the North East Rail Trail nor the Coastal Pathway from Burnie to Wynyard would be any different.
"We don't have any long rail trails in Tasmania,' she said.
"The North East Rail Trail and the Coastal Pathway will be the first examples of off-road trails that are long enough to encourage people to travel and stay overnight to complete the trail.
"Because we haven't had this sort of infrastructure we haven't been attracting the sort of tourists who want these sort of activities."
