RSPCA Tasmania excited by review of animal welfare dog laws

By Isabel Bird
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:06am, first published 9:30am
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said a review of the Animal Welfare (Dogs) Regulations 2016 is needed, to bring laws up to date with contemporary welfare standards.
Loopholes in animal welfare laws governing the breeding and housing of greyhounds, and legal gaps that allow puppy farms to operate, will be reviewed by the state.

