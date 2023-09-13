Patience is considered a virtue, and it's something landscape photographer Liam Preece relies on.
To capture the perfect moment, Preece said could take four or five times of visiting a particular spot before getting "lucky" with the ideal shot.
"It takes persistence to get something I'm happy with and willing to sell at a good price," Preece said.
"It's good fun and forces you to be more present in the moment."
Since taking photography more seriously and turning it into a business, Preece said he had to get more intentional in capturing good content.
Liam Preece Photography will be one of the many stalls at the Tassie Makers Festival this weekend.
For the first time he will be selling coasters at the market, saying he and his partner had taken the time to make sure the coasters were "top notch".
"It's been a bit of a process to get it down pat, but we're at the point where we're happy with the product," Preece said.
The idea was supper by his partner, who wanted to preserve flowers in resin, he said.
He said key chains were the next thing he hoped to add to his offering.
Preece's photos will also be on prints, postcards and calendars.
The process of printing includes using archival paper, being printed at Hobart's Full Gamut and spraying it with art sealer.
"They're all limited edition prints, which is the value of the work," he said.
"It's my obligation as a photographer to print on paper that lasts."
Preece said he loved to draw inspiration from other photographers and to support the industry.
"There's a benefit to appreciating other photographers. I've bought other photographer's work because they've caught certain moments you can't recreate," he said.
"There's a value to it because it shows the value of work in the industry. Artists should be supportive of other artists.
"Some might see it as a competition, but I see it as taking inspiration from different styles."
The Tassie Makers Spring Festival will bring over 70 makers from across Tasmania, like Liam Preece Photography, together with live music, food and kids activities on Saturday, September 16.
Festival co-coordinator Toby Strochnetter said a huge range of wonderful Tasmanian made arts, crafts and handmade treasure all made in the state would be sold at the festival.
The doors at Launceston Conference Centre will swing open from 9am.
