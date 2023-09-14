The Examiner
UTAS Menzies Institute release study on preterm babies lung disease

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
September 14 2023 - 11:30am
A Tasmanian-led study has found that a method of promoting lung expansion and oxygen levels in premature babies decreases the risk of respiratory illness later in life.

