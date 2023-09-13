Tasmania Fire Service crews in Launceston have extinguished a small fire at a St John Street business and are now ventilating the building.
Two crews attended the structure fire at the Commonwealth Bank Call Centre at 79 St John Street, Launceston.
On arrival crews reported that smoke was present in the building's "plant room" and a small fire was quickly extinguished.
Crews are still currently attending the scene to ventilate the building.
More to come.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.