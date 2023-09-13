The Examiner
Fire crews are attending a structure fire on St John Street

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:15pm
T asmania Fire Service crews in Launceston have extinguished a small fire at a St John Street business. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Tasmania Fire Service crews in Launceston have extinguished a small fire at a St John Street business and are now ventilating the building.

