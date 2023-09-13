The Examiner
Home/Video/Breaking

Labor suggests private tenants face eviction to meet housing goals

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing Minister Nic Street denied claim government was seeking to 'fudge numbers' by buying private properties to meet social housing build targets. File photo
Housing Minister Nic Street denied claim government was seeking to 'fudge numbers' by buying private properties to meet social housing build targets. File photo

Housing Minister Nic Street has again been forced to defend the government's social and affordable housing strategy in parliament, after Labor suggested private tenants of dwellings purchased by Tasmania's chief public housing provider faced eviction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.